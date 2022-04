Lori Harvey and her sweetie Michael B. Jordan took a few snaps before heading out to the most talked about event in Los Angeles and that was the Vanity Fair after party. They both looked stunning and don’t they compliment each other well, wow! They opted out for the glamorous look, 35-year-old Jordan in a black metallic tailored suit and Lori chose a gold embellished peek-a-boo glittery gown. I know she felt like a pretty Princess and especially with Prince Charming on her arm, giggles!

