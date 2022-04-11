ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt-wide Limited Submission Opportunity: 2023 Brain Research Foundation Scientific Innovations Award

 1 day ago

Vanderbilt (VU + VUMC): This is a joint competition for VU and VUMC investigators. All investigators should follow these instructions. . Vanderbilt (VU + VUMC, collaboratively) may nominate one associate or full professor to submit a Letter of Intent for the 2023 Brain Research Foundation Scientific Innovations Award (SIA). The SIA program provides $150,000 over two years...

Phys.org

Using AI in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Researchers make space for queer-spectrum identities in scientific surveys

To improve STEM classes, educators must understand STEM students and their experiences. Collecting data by asking the right questions is the first critical step toward creating positive change, two Colorado State University researchers say in a new study. In the study, published in PLOS ONE, Aramati Casper and Becki Atadero...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Reproducible brain-wide association studies require thousands of individuals

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has transformed our understanding of the human brain through well-replicated mapping of abilities to specific structures (for example, lesion studies) and functions1,2,3 (for example, task functional MRI (fMRI)). Mental health research and care have yet to realize similar advances from MRI. A primary challenge has been replicating associations between inter-individual differences in brain structureÂ orÂ function and complex cognitive or mental health phenotypes (brain-wide association studies (BWAS)). Such BWAS have typically relied on sample sizes appropriate for classical brain mapping4 (the median neuroimaging study sample size is about 25), but potentially too small for capturing reproducible brain"“behavioural phenotype associations5,6. Here we used three of the largest neuroimaging datasets currently available-with a total sample size of around 50,000 individuals-to quantify BWAS effect sizes and reproducibility as a function of sample size. BWAS associations were smaller than previously thought, resulting in statistically underpowered studies, inflated effect sizes and replication failures at typical sample sizes. As sample sizes grew into the thousands, replication rates began to improve and effect size inflation decreased. More robust BWAS effects were detected for functional MRI (versus structural), cognitive tests (versus mental health questionnaires) and multivariate methods (versus univariate). Smaller than expected brain"“phenotype associations and variability across population subsamples can explain widespread BWAS replication failures. In contrast to non-BWAS approaches with larger effects (for example, lesions, interventions and within-person), BWAS reproducibility requires samples with thousands of individuals.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A universal deep neural network for in-depth cleaning of single-cell RNA-Seq data

Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) is being widely used in biomedical research and generated enormous volume and diversity of data. The raw data contain multiple types of noise and technical artifacts, which need thorough cleaning. Existing denoising and imputation methods largely focus on a single type of noise (i.e., dropouts) and have strong distribution assumptions which greatly limit their performance and application. Here we design and develop the AutoClass model, integrating two deep neural network components, an autoencoder, and a classifier, as to maximize both noise removal and signal retention. AutoClass is distribution agnostic as it makes no assumption on specific data distributions, hence can effectively clean a wide range of noise and artifacts. AutoClass outperforms the state-of-art methods in multiple types of scRNA-Seq data analyses, including data recovery, differential expression analysis, clustering analysis, and batch effect removal. Importantly, AutoClass is robust on key hyperparameter settings including bottleneck layer size, pre-clustering number and classifier weight. We have made AutoClass open source at: https://github.com/datapplab/AutoClass.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Using the pandemic as a driver for innovation in research

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 17 (2022) Cite this article. COVID-19 has resulted in long-term effects on science and research. The way in which we carry out research has had to rapidly adapt as a result of the pressures placed on scientists, leading to the development of innovative approaches to research.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

eCard Systems Expands Gift Card Partnership with Toast as Program Processing Provider

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCard Systems today announced an expanded partnership with Toast, the all-in-one platform for restaurants. eCard Systems originally partnered with Toast in 2019 for online gift card and merchandise ordering and manufacturing services. The new integration adds access to eCard's digital, online and physical gift card transaction processing and program management. This is ideal for Toast restaurants with 2 to 25 locations and especially those with complex gift card needs.
RETAIL
HIT Consultant

Diligent Robotics Secures $30M for Robots to Assist Hospital Staff with Routine Tasks

– Diligent Robotics raises over $30M to deploy its collaborative robots to healthcare systems across the nation. – Company plans to use the funding will accelerate product development to meet the demand for healthcare service robots and enhance interoperability, integrations and efficiency in healthcare institutions. Diligent Robotics, an Austin, TX-based...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Health Behaviour Management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a collection of technologies that work alongside each other to allow robots to detect, interpret, act, and learn with human-like intelligence. One area that can see major benefits from artificial intelligence is Healthcare Behavioural Management (HBM) This enables healthcare providers to understand the regular routines and needs of their patients, helping them to maintain good health. In this post we’ll look at how AI is changing the healthcare industry as well as HBM. We’re looking at how it's being used to diagnose diseases more precisely and early on, such as cancer.
HEALTH
Sportico

Elevate-Recentive Venture Aims at Sports-Specific Software Market

Click here to read the full article. As the market for sports-specific software solutions continues expanding, Elevate Sports Ventures has entered a joint venture with Recentive Analytics. At the heart of the deal is Precast, a subscription tool used by teams and other sports properties to predict fan consumption behavior. More than 30 clients across leagues currently use Precast to price and market tickets, combining a variety of data inputs to predict the most cost-effective offerings. The University of Southern California is among the clients to have signed up for the software following the joint venture’s formation. “This is our way of...
MARKETS
Phys.org

New 3D printing technique is a game changer for medical testing devices

Microfluidic devices are compact testing tools made up of tiny channels carved on a chip, which allow biomedical researchers to test the properties of liquids, particles and cells at a microscale. They are crucial to drug development, diagnostic testing and medical research in areas such as cancer, diabetes and now COVID-19. However, the production of these devices is very labor-intensive, with minute channels and wells that often need to be manually etched or molded into a transparent resin chip for testing. While 3D printing has offered many advantages for biomedical device manufacturing, its techniques were previously not sensitive enough to build layers with the minute detail required for microfluidic devices. Until now.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dengue detection smartphone tech shows new hope for low-cost diagnostics

Accurate home testing could be used for a wider range of illnesses, as new research shows the capability of smartphone-powered tests for Dengue Fever. In a paper published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases today, biomedical technology researchers from the University of Reading used a new diagnostic kit called Cygnus to detect Dengue Fever with significantly improved rates over lateral flow testing kits.
CELL PHONES
scitechdaily.com

New HYBRiD Technique for Making Tissue Transparent Could Speed the Study of Many Diseases

Scripps Research technique makes it easier to analyze body-wide biological processes and diseases such as COVID-19 infection. Scientists at Scripps Research have unveiled a new tissue-clearing method for rendering large biological samples transparent. The method makes it easier than ever for scientists to visualize and study healthy and disease-related biological processes occurring across multiple organ systems.
SCIENCE
dornob.com

This Magnetic Tentacle Robot is the Future of Medical Diagnostics

You may not immediately associate the words “magnetic tentacle robot” with medical technology. The phrase seems more akin to something Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus might use as an add-on to his already stacked suit, or perhaps a wayward bit of tech imagined by a creative sci-fi writer looking to provide a deus ex machina for his hero to make a spectacular escape. But advances in medical technology themselves do often have a sci-fi bent to them these days, as leading researchers are constantly developing new ways to both treat and diagnose patients.
ENGINEERING

