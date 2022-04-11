ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Third Rail Repertory joins in gun violence reading

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0f64lpqa00 Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Portland band Blind Pilot will play in Pioneer Courthouse Square as part of PDX LIVE on July 15.

Gun violence reading — Third Rail Repertory will be one of dozens of theater companies around the country taking part in the nationwide reading of "#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence," 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Its reading and conversation will be held at Beth Israel's Pollin Chapel and streamed live on YouTube. Admission is free at Pollin Chapel, but seating is limited and requires reservations.

Eight plays, all written by high school students, were selected by a committee of award-winning playwrights to address gun violence through a variety of lenses and experiences.

"These eight plays not only shed light on the complexity of the issue of gun violence, but they also reveal that gun violence is a symptom of much larger root issues, like racial and economic inequality, that our country has failed to deal with," said Michael Cotey, "#ENOUGH" artistic director. "Their perspectives are not only wise but bold, provocative, and vital to the urgent moment we find ourselves in."

For more: www.thirdrailrep.org, www.enoughplays.com/reading.

Brady coming — Actor Wayne Brady will take part in the dance and hip hop improvisational "Freestyle Love Supreme" show at The Armory, Friday-Saturday, April 15-16. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more: www.pcs.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20J1dl_0f64lpqa00 Beatles book — Portland's TidalWave Comics has a new graphic novel in its "Orbit" biography series, and it could be a fairly popular topic. It's "Orbit: The Beatles: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr."

The 96-page comic book, written and illustrated by several people, is available digitally and in print and found through iTunes, Kindle, Amazon and elsewhere. TidalWave includes the Fab Four together in a comic book for the first time, and shares their life moments as you have not seen before.

"This graphic novel has been in the work for years," said publisher Darren G. Davis.

For more: www.tidalwavecomics.com.

Creative center — Another arts space has opened in Portland, Creative Culture at 1448 N.E. 28th Ave.

Publicity says it's "a new family friendly DIY craft space and plant bar serving over-the-top milkshakes in Northeast Portland." It officially opens Saturday, April 16 with a grand opening party for the public.

It'll be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

Creative Culture offers crafts for all ages to enjoy, including painting your own pottery, DIY craft kits, wood burning, wreath bar and string art. The plant bar includes decorative pots with succulents and seasonal plants. All drop-in projects are self-guided and include tools and materials.

For more: www.creativeculturepdx.com.

'Hop into Spring' — Oregon Zoo hosts an event, "Hop into Spring," Saturday, April 16, with games, music, prizes and fun, free with membership and requiring reservations.

Participants will receive a seek-and-find game that guides them through the zoo to learn about wildlife. Musical act Red Yarn (10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon) and juggler act JuggleMania (1, 2 and 3 p.m.) perform.

For more: www.oregonzoo.org.

Upcoming events — Some shows to consider seeing:

• Broadway Rose Theatre in Tigard presents "Don't Hug Me," a Minnesota musical comedy, April 14-May 8.

For more: www.broadwayrose.org.

• Grammy Award-winning Deftones play Moda Center, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

For more: www.rosequarter.com.

• Low Bar Chorale leads a rock opera sing-along of mashup music with "Jesus Thomas Superstar" at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

For more: www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• Alice Cooper stops at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on his tour, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

For more: www.portland5.com.

Stars on Ice — The tour of Olympic ice skaters stops at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Tickets have gone on sale.

See www.rosequarter.com or www.starsonice.com.

The lineup includes 2022 Winter Olympics gold medalist Nathan Chen, and the following:

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; Alexa Knierem and Brandon Frazier; Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Vincent Zhou; Karen Chen; Jason Brown; Alysa Liu; Mariah Bell; Mirai Nagasu.

Portland Tribune

