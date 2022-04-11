ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

City denies permit for Sprint Nationals speedboat race after fatal crash last year

By Jason Ruiz
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

An investigation following a fatal crash during last year’s Sprint Nationals speedboat race in Long Beach found that the current configuration of the race and other protocols created an unsafe environment for drivers and spectators, leading to the city to deny a permit for this year’s race that was scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 6 at Marine Stadium.

The rock-lined straightaway of Marine Stadium, sandwiched between Colorado Lagoon and Naples Island, has been home to the race for decades. However, the race has been marred by the deaths of two drivers since 2018. After a driver was ejected from his boat and died after the August 2021 race , the city launched an investigation, which found that the lapping of waves off the rocks and back into the path of travel, among other things, was creating unsafe racing conditions.

The 2021 crash was caused by a high rate of speed and the wake caused by the boats being directed back into the path of the boats by the narrow stadium, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with another racer before being ejected at over 110 miles per hour, according to a city investigation.

A memo posted to the city’s website Monday said the investigation concluded that speed, proximity to vessels, unstable water conditions and limited ability to steer the boats made it difficult to avoid the deadly crash last year, and could have contributed to another in 2018.

A letter from City Manager Tom Modica to Ross Wallach, president of the Southern California Speedboat Club, which organizes the race, said the August crash could have been much worse.

“Based on first-hand public safety personnel accounts and video, the unattended vessel continued at a high rate of speed, only overturning after hitting a wake,” Modica wrote. “Had the vessel not overturned, it may have continued toward the spectating public with no physical barrier preventing impact.”

Modica said the application for this year’s race had been denied, noting that similar circumstances led to the deadly 2018 crash that left another racer dead. While responding to that crash, emergency crews had to board the driver’s boat and stop the accelerator that remained depressed, Modica said.

The boat could have continued toward the swimming area of Mother’s Beach and posed a danger to people swimming in the water or standing on the beach, according to city officials.

Modica said in a text message Monday that the organization can appeal the city’s finding, something that would have to happen in the next 60 days, but it’s unclear if the appeal, or any changes that could satisfy the city’s concern for safety can be worked out in time for the August race.

Wallach said he’s tried unsuccessfully for months to secure a meeting with the city since the deadly 2021 crash to lay out some of the safety changes the club is proposing to make the 2022 race safer for everyone. These include cutting down the number of boats allowed in each heat from six to four, banning open cockpit boats from racing against closed cockpit boats and requiring all boats that go over 150 miles per hour to have closed cockpits.

Since the 2018 crash, the race has also extended some barriers alongside the course to better protect spectators and beachgoers and added additional lifeguard boats to patrol the area during the races.

While Wallach acknowledged that drivers know that speedboat racing is an inherently dangerous activity, no member of the public has been hurt or sued the city or the club in his more than 20 years of organizing the race. He denied some of the more serious allegations that the two boat crashes could have endangered race spectators.

“He wasn’t there for either of the incidents,” Wallach said of Modica. “He’s going off some assumptions that I’d like to talk to him about.”

Long Beach is one of seven scheduled races for the Southern California Speedboat Club. The next event scheduled by the club is slated for the weekend of Sept. 24 in Bakersfield.

Long Beach denied the race’s application in its current configuration and specified safety requirements, which leaves open the possibility that the city and race organizers can strike a compromise on how to create safer conditions for the event.

“Should the event organizer appeal this decision and present an alternative proposed plan for the City to review, there is a possibility the event could take place again,” Jennifer De Prez, a spokesperson for the City Manager’s Office, said. “However, the City can only speak to what is submitted for our review and cannot speculate as to whether or not a hypothetical alternative proposed plan would be accepted by the City.”

After the 2018 crash , the city had initially denied the race’s application to hold the 2019 race in Long Beach. However, race organizers were able to get approval after they agreed to increase the race’s insurance policy from $1 million to $10 million.

Wallach said the club intends to file an appeal by the end of the week but said that the future of the race could rely on the city’s willingness to come to the table.

“If you’re asking me to put odds on it, I won’t, because I don’t know,” Wallach said of the race’s future in Long Beach. “If the city operates as it has for the past nine months then I’m not optimistic. If they’re open to a fair process, then yes, I believe we can come up with a solution.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from the city and with comments from Ross Wallach, president of the Southern California Speedboat Club.

Driver killed in 110 mph crash at Sprint Nationals speedboat race in Marine Stadium

Sprint Nationals speedboat race permit denied over safety concerns after death at last year’s race

The post City denies permit for Sprint Nationals speedboat race after fatal crash last year appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Driver Involved In Fatal Golf Team Crash In Texas Was 13 Years Old

One fact about the recent tragic golf team crash makes it even more perplexing. The driver of the pickup truck that crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams was just 13 years old, a National Transportation Safety Board official revealed Thursday. The fiery crash, which took place Tuesday in Andrews County, Texas, killed nine people, including the 13-year-old boy driving the truck, a 38-year-old Texas man who was riding with him, plus six players from the university’s golf teams and one coach.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
Long Beach Post

Former engineer gets 3 years for intentional train wreck near Mercy hospital ship

A former locomotive engineer at the Port of Los Angeles was sentenced to three years behind bars today for intentionally running a train at full speed off the tracks near the Navy hospital ship Mercy, claiming the vessel was docked at the port as part of a possible "government takeover."  The post Former engineer gets 3 years for intentional train wreck near Mercy hospital ship appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
Long Beach Post

Long Beach guaranteed income program on track to start payments by early this summer

The Long Beach Guaranteed Income Pilot program will grant 500 single-parent households in the 90813 ZIP code with $500 monthly payments for a year and is expected to begin distributing payments as early as this summer, according to city officials. The post Long Beach guaranteed income program on track to start payments by early this summer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Long Beach Post

Man arrested in connection to slaying of 46-year-old Long Beach resident, police say

Kelly Anderson Bayloe, 49, was booked on one count of murder following an investigation that led detectives to believe he was gunman who shot Pearson after an argument in North Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. The post Man arrested in connection to slaying of 46-year-old Long Beach resident, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach vacant lot fee challenged in Jarvis group lawsuit

The anti-tax organization and property owner Frederic Sparrevohn brought the suit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking a declaration that the ordinance is void "unless and until it is properly noticed, properly substantiated, and properly approved." The post Long Beach vacant lot fee challenged in Jarvis group lawsuit appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy