Britney Spears Is Pregnant With 3rd Child

Britney Spears is expecting her third child. The pop titan took to Instagram on Monday afternoon (April 11), sharing a photo of a pink teacup and flowers as she confirmed the news. Spears, 40, explained that it started with questioning whether she was “food pregnant” until she picked up a pregnancy test and confirmed that she’s having a baby:

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

This marks the first child for Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari , 28, whom Spears referred to as her husband on Instagram. Spears has two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline , 44: Sean Preston , 16, and Jayden James , 15.

Asghari later confirmed the pregnancy with an Instagram post of his own , writing: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏”

Spears has previously hinted that she wanted another baby, including during a jaw-dropping court hearing during her efforts to end her 13-year conservatorship , which Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to terminate in November 2021. During a hearing that summer, Spears spoke about not being allowed to remove her IUD, saying “ I wanna be able to get married and have a baby .”

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021, and she took to Instagram to show off the stunning ring .

Returning from her Hawaii trip in January, Spears revealed on Instagram that she had a “horrible” stomach bug and compared it to nausea during pregnancy . She said, in part: “I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant...it’s the nausea that is the worst … It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clockwork. I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up.”

