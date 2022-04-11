ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Family members say missing Shreveport couple found safe

By KSLA Staff
KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — UPDATE - April 12, 1 p.m.: Family members say the couple has been found safe. According to SPD, Allen was found late last night in Longview, Texas. She was safe and unharmed. Jackson was located...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

