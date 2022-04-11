Sunny, pleasant Tuesday with strong to severe storms arriving Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! We had another day with lots of sunshine and temperatures were very warm into the upper-70’s with some places reaching 80 degrees. We will continue to see clear skies throughout the rest of the evening with temperatures a little warmer than last night into the mid-50’s overnight tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible along I-10 tomorrow morning, so be careful on the roadways. Monday and Tuesday will stay mostly clear of clouds with temperatures into the low-80’s, but clouds will start to move into the area by the later evening hours on Tuesday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 17 DAYS AGO