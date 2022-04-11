ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny, pleasant Tuesday with strong to severe storms arriving Wednesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday is a warm and pleasant day with highs in the...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe storms tonight. Large hail and isolated damaging winds will be the main threats. A low pressure system to our northwest is pulling a warm front through the region today, bringing warmer air and gusty winds to Mid-Missouri, along The post Weather Alert Day: Tracking a few strong storms tonight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
WPMI

Tracking risk of severe storms Wed PM-Thu AM & warmer temps

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — We are in the risk zone for severe thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Our next weathermaker is a front that will march in from the west and bring our next round of downpours and thunderstorms, with the threat of severe weather. At this point, damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. We are still several days out so check back for updates to timing and intensity.
WKRG

Sunny start to the week, Storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! We had another day with lots of sunshine and temperatures were very warm into the upper-70’s with some places reaching 80 degrees. We will continue to see clear skies throughout the rest of the evening with temperatures a little warmer than last night into the mid-50’s overnight tonight. Some patchy fog will be possible along I-10 tomorrow morning, so be careful on the roadways. Monday and Tuesday will stay mostly clear of clouds with temperatures into the low-80’s, but clouds will start to move into the area by the later evening hours on Tuesday.
