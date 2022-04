The New Orleans Saints have done an outstanding job at keeping a core of talented young players together over the last few years. They've lost a few players thanks to the crunch of the salary cap. Most notably S Marcus Williams, OT Terron Armstead, DE Trey Hendrickson, S Vonn Bell, DT Sheldon Rankins, and linebackers Alex Anzalone and A.J. Klein. For the most part however, the team has been able to re-sign or restructure most of their young stars.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO