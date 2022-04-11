ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee and USF WR Ajou Ajou among transfer to watch in AAC

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IGUJ_0f64i1Pu00
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) throws the football to teammates during Spring football practice behind the Bounce House in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, March 31, 2022. Tomás Diniz Santos/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Here are 10 transfers to watch this upcoming season in the American Athletic Conference:

Ajou Ajou, WR, USF

The former Clemson wideout is among the 14 transfers to sign with the Bulls this offseason, with the majority of those players coming from Power Five programs. Ajou reunites with USF coach Jeff Scott, who initially recruited the Clearwater product when he was the co-offensive coordinator with the Tigers in 2019. Built with size (6-foot-4), Ajou adds depth to a receivers unit that returns its top three targets in Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Omarion Dollison.

Geoff Cantin-Arku, LB, Memphis

Cantin-Arku is among six transfers added to the Tigers roster this offseason after appearing in 30 games (10 starts) in three seasons at Syracuse. He accounted for 108 career tackles, with 10 tackles for loss 5 sacks. He joins a linebackers unit that is searching to replace three starters in JJ Russell (123 tackles), Thomas Pickens (50 tackles) and Cole Mashburn (46 tackles). The Tigers also added a linebacker transfer in Tyler Murray (Charlotte).

Ashaad Clayton, RB, Tulane

Clayton returns home to New Orleans after two seasons in Colorado, where the four-star product saw limited action with the Buffaloes. The 6-foot, 200-pounder joins a deep roster including Tyjae Spears, who led the Green Wave in rushing with 863 yards last season. Over the previous six seasons, Tulane has been among the leaders rushing offense in the conference.

Beau Corrales, WR, SMU

SMU opens the 2022 season without three of its top four receiving targets from last season with the departure of Danny Gray (803 yards), Reggie Roberson Jr. (625) and Grant Calcaterra (465). The addition of Corrales gives the Mustangs some much-needed depth. The graduate transfer spent four seasons at North Carolina but missed the 2021 season while recovering from surgery on a sports hernia.

Jevyon Ducker, RB, Memphis

Ducker earned Freshman of the Year in the Mid-American Conference after rushing for 1,184 yards and three touchdowns at Northern Illinois last season. His jump to Memphis provides the Tigers with another option at tailback. Ducker joins a program two years removed from its last 1,000-yard tailback in Kenneth Gainwell (2019).

Kobe Hudson, WR, UCF

Hudson becomes the latest Auburn player to join Gus Malzahn at UCF after arriving in January. The Georgia native led the Tigers in receptions (44), receiving yards (580) and receiving touchdowns (8) last season. He joins a receiving group that is one of the deepest in the AAC, with standout Jaylon Robinson and Ryan O’Keefe leading the way. Hudson’s playmaking abilities and versatility make him an attractive option for the Knights.

Lee Hunter, DL, UCF

Hunter is the second Auburn player to transfer to UCF this offseason, joining former teammate Kobe Hudson. The four-star Alabama product was among the top-rated defensive linemen in the transfer portal and the highest-ranked defensive player to transfer to a Group of Five program. Hunter has elite size (6-5) and strength to make him an instant contributor for the Knights.

Patrick Jenkins, DL, Tulane

Jenkins appeared in 18 games (2 starts) in two seasons at TCU, where he accounted for 27 total tackles, including 5 tackles for loss and a sack. He joins a defensive front that is relatively young but features returning starters in Darius Hodges, Angelo Anderson, Adonis Friloux and Eric Hicks. The group accounted for 17.5 of the team’s 34 quarterback sacks last season.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

Ivan Pace Jr. reunites with his brother, Deshawn, who earned all-conference honors at linebacker for the Bearcats last season. Pace spent the past three seasons at Miami (Ohio), where he earned first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors after 125 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 4 sacks last season for the RedHawks.

John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF

A two-sports star at Ole Miss, Plumlee’s versatility and experience make him an intriguing addition to an already competitive quarterback competition at UCF. The senior spent his first two seasons with the Rebels at quarterback before switching to the receiver position in 2021. With a move back at quarterback, he has the size (6-0) and speed to fit nicely into Gus Malzahn’s offensive scheme.

Honorable mention: LB Jaqwondis Burns (SMU); TE Kemore Gamble (UCF); LB Terrence Lewis (UCF); WR Joseph Manjack (Houston); WR Joshua Moore (SMU); OT Parker Moorer (East Carolina); S Koby Perry (UCF); WR Joseph Scates (Memphis); OL Dartanyan Tinsley (Cincinnati).

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Clearwater, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
KEYT

Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama. The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide has already brought in former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Georgia Football: Bulldogs' 2022 Schedule Analysis

For the first time in 41 years, Georgia will open up a college football season as defending national champions. There will be key personnel losses in 2022, but whether or not that results in losses on the field remains to be seen. If you go by the schedule, it's difficult...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Gus Malzahn
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football sneaks into ESPN's 2022 FPI top 25

Spring football is currently dominating the headlines but many in the media have already turned their attention to next fall when the college football gridiron fires back up. ESPN recently released its Football Power Index numbers for the upcoming 2022 season, and the Florida Gators found themselves in the last spot of the top-25 schools.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Usf#Aac#American Football#College Football#The Bounce House#Wr#Clemson#Bulls#Tigers#Memphis Cantin Arku#Syracuse#Rb
The Florida Times-Union

Former Florida Gator Omar Payne announces his intention to transfer to Jacksonville University

Omar Payne has played for two colleges with orange as the dominant color. Maybe his fortunes will change with the wearing of the Jacksonville University green. Payne, a 6-foot-10 shot-blocking specialist who was one of the gems of former UF coach Mike White's 2019 recruiting class, announced on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he will transfer from Illinois to JU for the upcoming season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy