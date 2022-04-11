ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Arbitrator Gives Job Back to California Deputy Captured on Video Beating 14-Year-Old Boy, Says Termination Was Too Harsh

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento County Sheriff’s Office has rehired a California deputy who went viral for roughing up a 14-year-old boy on camera two years ago. An arbitrator ruled that the termination was too harsh and allowed for him to return to law enforcement. Last week Deputy Brian Fowell quietly got...

