Britney Spears says she is having a baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby. On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back. She wrote that Asghari told...

