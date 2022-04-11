ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Live Wires Fall On Vehicle In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
A vehicle caught fire after smashing into a pole in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Live wires fell on the vehicle on the 500 block of West Avenue in Woodbridge Township at about 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, initial reports said.

