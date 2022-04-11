ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Omar Apollo Became One of Pop’s Most Exciting New Stars

By Eric Skelton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2017, Omar Apollo was recording songs in his Indiana bedroom and driving around in an old car that kept breaking down on the highway. One of those songs was “Brakelights,” a soulful ode to his shitty car and its malfunctioning lights. At the time, I interviewed Apollo...

CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch What Happens When a Fake Lil Durk Pranks Fans at a Florida Mall

A truly elaborate prank at a mall in Florida had Lil Durk fans convinced the 7220 artist had stopped off for some impromptu shopping. As King Cid subscribers already know, the stunt was carried out with the assistance of Shmurkio, who’s amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok.
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Complex

DaBaby Addresses Viral Footage Claiming to Show Fan Rejecting Attempted Kiss

DaBaby says footage claiming to show him trying to kiss a fan is an example of some “cap ass shit.”. As you may have seen in recent days, a clip has been making the rounds showing the Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist interacting with a group of fans. Shared alongside the clip was the claim that the footage in question showed DaBaby attempting to kiss one of the fans and having this attempted kiss rebuffed.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video “Treat Me”

After teasing its release for over a month, Chlöe has given fans the official video for “Treat Me,” directed by Diana Kunst. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight,” the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominee told fans on Thursday ahead of the video’s premiere, adding that—in her opinion—this one tops the previously released “Have Mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Speculation Jay-Z Dissed Birdman on New Pusha-T Collab “Neck and Wrist” Addressed by Young Guru

Jay-Z’s verse on “Neck and Wrist” continues to stir conversation. The newly released track, led by Pusha-T, found Hov addressing a number of topics, including past comments by Faizon Love and dismissive claims about his ascension within hip-hop. However, there was one line that has sparked a debate among fans: “I blew bird money, y’all talk in Twitter feeds.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
The Independent

Julian Lennon performs father’s song ‘Imagine’ for the first time to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

John Lennon’s son Julian has performed his father’s song “Imagine” to raise funds for the Ukrainian refugees. On Saturday (9 April), Julian sang the famous song as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up for Ukraine.In the past, the 59-year-old singer had vowed to never perform his father’s song. However, the “unimaginable tragedy” compelled him to “respond in the most significant way I could”.“So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’,” Julian wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him singing the track. “Why now, after all these years?”...
MUSIC
Complex

Jay-Z’s Full Summer Jam 2001 Performance Unearthed Featuring Rapper Bringing Out Michael Jackson

One of hip-hop’s biggest moments now has video footage backing it. On Tuesday, new footage of Jay-Z’s 2001 Summer Jam performance was shared to YouTube, seemingly for the first time it’s been uploaded to the platform in its entirety. Included in the Hot 97 performance, which was uploaded by YouTube account HipHopVCR, is the moment when Blueprint-era Jay surprises the crowd with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES

