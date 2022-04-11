ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicar who races high-speed cars in spare time to compete at Le Mans next year

VICAR Simon Butler has an adventurous spirit — as a racing car driver.

And next year the man nicknamed “The Racing Reverend” will even be competing at Le Mans.

Vicar Simon Butler has an adventurous spirit — as a racing car driver
And next year the man nicknamed 'The Racing Reverend' will even be competing at Le Mans

Simon, 42, started off with go-karts in his teens and has progressed to a high-powered Ligier LMP3.

During that time he has steered his way to looking after 12 churches across Hampshire.

Simon, who lives in the village of Upton Grey, said some parishioners even support him trackside, cheering as he whizzes pastor.

Next year he will use a three-month sabbatical to take part in the famous 24-hour race in France and is taking part in six races leading up to it this year.

He said: “People think of the stereotypical playboy racing driver and the meek and mild rural vicar and the two seem worlds apart — but for me they go hand in hand.”

"Racing doesn't detract from my parish work - in fact it and makes it better."

Simon added: "While some vicars may use study and writing to refresh themselves, my refresh is in the cockpit of a race car.

"My parishioners are actually very supportive of it and come to watch me at races."

