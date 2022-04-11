ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Mindy Kaling Just Opened Up About Her Weight Loss Transformation After Debuting Slimmer Figure On the Red Carpet

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
DFree/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling looks as stunning as ever! The Mindy Project star, 42, just opened up about her post-pandemic weight loss in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, and shared how her body changed after giving birth as well.

“I had my son in the first year of the pandemic in September 2020 […] It was this almost extended maternity leave. I wasn’t going to be on camera, the studios were shut down,” the Office alum said. She detailed how her eating patterns changed after welcoming her daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 18 months, who she raises as a single mom.

Kaling continued, “After I had my daughter I had to shoot a movie, like, two months later, so I was very much like, ‘Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I’m going to eat that for three months.’” Since Kaling “didn’t have those pressures” to lose weight amid the pandemic, she said she wasn’t in a rush to slim down her baby weight right after having her son. “When the world started coming back a little bit I thought, ‘This kind of eating … is probably not the way to go,’” she said, recalling how she didn’t have “any consideration” to what she was consuming during the lockdown.

With a few small changes, the Massachusetts native began to see results. “Honestly, I didn’t really do anything differently,” she confessed. “I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it. … I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls producer has long been applauded for being honest and open about topics like body image since her rise to fame. In May 2021, she looked back on her pregnancy and how it helped change her mindset around these topics. She notably told Shape, “I feel like in conversations about fitness and exercise, if you’re going to be talking about someone who’s healthy and fit, you have to be a hard body with, like, a six-pack.” She then added, “But that’s not really how it works, and I have learned to embrace [my body] in the past six months [since having a baby].”

Kaling seems to have lost weight through mindful eating and continues to promote a healthy, much-needed view on body image on social media. She looks radiant and gorgeous, and like her millions of fans, we think she deserves to feel great, especially after something as incredible and admirable as pregnancy!

