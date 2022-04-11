8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old died after being shot in Marion, Arkansas on Sunday evening, officials say.

Marion Police say children were playing with splatter ball guns when it escalated into a firearm being drawn and shots being fired.

An 8-year-old child was struck in the head.

The child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators later identified the shooter as 24-year-old Shanterria Montgomery.

Elliott Sloan says he’s still processing how the 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in his driveway.

“I didn’t know that the girl was hit, I just heard the gun shot. So, when I came back outside and looked, I seen her little feet sticking out in front of my truck, and when I walked around my truck, yeah, she was laying on the concrete, you know, in a bad position,” Sloan said.

Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence.

