5 Times Tiffany Haddish Refused To Remove Her Foot From Our Necks

Tiffany Haddish , can you please remove your foot from our necks? Over the last couple of months, the funny gal has ate and left not one crumb in sight. Comedy and acting might be her first love, but fashion is a clear contender for her heart.

The Girls Trip actress’ wardrobe elevated from the day she decided to shave her head and dye it blonde. Working with top stylists like Law Roach and Wayman + Micah, our favorite funny gal has been leaving a fashionable mark just about everywhere she goes.

Related Stories: Tiffany Haddish Brings Vintage Vibes To The Grammys Afterparty In Dolce & Gabbana

Haddish is gearing up for an eventful year of red carpet events. With the Met gala right around the corner and the usual awards show lineups in full swing, we can expect to see a lot of great fashion moments from the actress. If you’ve missed her most recent jaw-dropping looks, we’ve put together a list that’ll have you wiping the drool from your chin. Here are five times Tiffany Haddish refused to remove her foot from our necks.

1. The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended The Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. The actress gave old Hollywood glam with a timeless finger wave hairstyle. She completed the look with a metallic silver Brandon Maxwell strapless dress.

2. 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The actress looked flawless in a custom gold Prada gown.

3. 94th Annual Academy Awards

Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. This was my favorite look from the actress. She looked stunning in a green custom Dolce and Gabbana dress.

4. Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones

Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. The actress wowed in another custom Dolce and Gabbana gown.

5. 78 Venice International Film Festival 2021

Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish attended the 78 Venice International Film Festival red carpet in Venice, Italy on September 2nd, 2021. The actress looked radiant in a black and white Christian Siriano gown.