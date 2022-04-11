ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic Johnson Weighs In On HBO’s Hit Show “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2n2c_0f64aSdM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0cHZ_0f64aSdM00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

H BO’s new show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a big hit, but don’t count Earvin “Magic” Johnson as one of them.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety , Johnson finally broke his silence on the show based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, which sheds a different light on the rise of the Showtime Lakers. The show stars John C. Reilly as the late Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss and details how he built the dynamic team starting with the drafting of Earvin “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah). It also highlights the difficulty of getting other members of the team like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) to buy into his vision.

It’s no secret Johnson is not a fan of the show opting to plug his upcoming Last Dance-Esque Apple TV+ four-part documentary They Call Me Magic . In the interview, he broke his silence on his thoughts about the show that is “loosely based” on his life. “You can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” he told Variety’s Selome Hailu and Ramin Setoodeh.

Johnson hasn’t even watched the show that premiered on March 6 because HBO or anyone involved in the show’s creation reached out to him or his teammates for participation or input. “First of all, you can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” Johnson told Variety. “The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys. There’s no way to duplicate Showtime. I don’t care who you get.”

“We changed basketball! Every time out, Paula Abdul and them beautiful Laker Girls came out on that floor. First time ever. Dancing girls! And they turnt it out,” he noted while reminiscing during the interview.

“All the latest music, and all the latest dances. You can’t duplicate that. We entertain you. Show you moves that you’ve only seen in the nightclub,” he further added.

Quincy Isaiah, who is receiving high praise for his portrayal of Johnson, also responded to Johnson’s criticism. “ I mean, I understand where they coming from because it’s a story about their life,” Isaiah told TMZ Sports . “So, it’s tough. But I really feel like we did a really good job of showing humans and showing a full version of who we at least perceive them to be,” adding that “There’s no malice behind it.”

Well, for any sports fan, Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker Dynasty is a great show. It’s unfortunate but, at the same time, understandable that former Lakers players like Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar are not feeling it.

Will Johnson’s beef with the show keep you from checking out? It doesn’t seem to stop other eyes from viewing it.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Independent

Alex Rodriguez reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez was teased about his ex Jennfier Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck during ESPN2’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast by co-host Michael Kay.“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said while discussing the Yankees versus Red Sox game with A-Rod. “We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”The former Yankees star, 46, laughed in response to the subtle reference to Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, which was announced on 8 April. Rodriguez then responded: “Happiness and world peace is...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Paula Abdul
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Showtime#The Showtime Lakers#Variety
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

646
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy