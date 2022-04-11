ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gasoline prices drop eight cents in one week: AAA says

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rachel Frazin
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNdV5_0f64YTVp00

( The Hill ) – The country’s average gasoline price has dropped about eight cents over the past week, and about 13 cents in the last two weeks, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

AAA listed the country’s average price at $4.11 per gallon on Monday, down from $4.19 a week ago and $4.24 two weeks ago.

The recent drop comes after countries including the U.S. announced recently that they would release additional oil from their reserves.

After the U.S. announced late last month that it would add one million barrels per day to the market over six months — the largest-ever release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve — analysts told The Hill that the move could result in modest price drops.

Prices for crude oil, from which gasoline is made, have also dropped in recent days. U.S. crude stood at around $95 per barrel on Monday morning, down from as high as $103 per barrel a week ago and even higher in late March.

Gasoline and oil prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as many buyers rejected Russian barrels, cutting the supply of oil on the market. Prior to that, prices had already been relatively high since production has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Although the move was largely caused by external factors, Republicans have sought to use gasoline prices to criticize Democrats and the Biden administration. Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized both Russia and oil companies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#Aaa#Covid#White House#Russian#Republicans
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Gas Prices Down But Will That Trend Continue?

The past few weeks have been a literal whirlwind of activity as far as fuel prices around the country and here in Louisiana have been concerned. In one month's time, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Louisiana has jumped from $3.28 a gallon to the current average price of $4.12 a gallon. This data is courtesy of Triple-A, the American Automobile Association. However, yesterday marked the third straight day that average prices for regular gas in Louisiana either held steady or fell.
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Higher gasoline prices flatter U.S. retail sales

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased solidly in March, boosted by higher gasoline prices, but the pain at the pump pulled spending away from online retailers. The report from the Commerce Department on Thursday also showed retail sales in February were much stronger than initially reported. The...
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

AAA: Gas Prices Dipped 20 Cents In Last Nine Days

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gas prices have backed off from their record highs after the price of oil suffered steep losses last week. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers paid an average price of $4.18 per “The oil market remains extremely volatile, after seeing big swings in both directions during the past few weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Last weekend, oil prices dropped on demand concerns regarding a COVID outbreak in China, which resulted in lockdowns. By the end of the week,...
MIAMI, FL
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Romesentinel.com

Gas prices down 8 cents over past week, AAA reports

New York’s average gas price is down 8 cents from last week ($4.44), averaging $4.36 per gallon, according to an announcement Monday by AAA. Monday’s price is 62 cents higher than a month ago ($3.74), and $1.45 higher than a year ago. Locally, the cost of a gallon of gas was $4.29 in the Utica/Rome area, the report added.
ROME, NY
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decline Again in NJ, Around Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid plans for the release of more oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.12, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
FOXBusiness

Gas prices at the pump ‘hit reverse,’ AAA says

Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
TRAFFIC
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy