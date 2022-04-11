ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Khaled Unveils We The Best x Air Jordan 5’s, Plural

By Alvin aqua Blanco
97.9 The Box
 2 days ago

Source: @djkhaled / Instagram

DJ Khaled ‘s basketball skills may be suspect at best, but the guy does have taste in sneakers. Today (April 11), the famed DJ, producer and influence unveiled his We The Best x Air Jordan 5 collaborations—as in plural.

Taking to his usual social media haunts, Instagram and Twitter, Khaled shared a spot that features vintage Michael Jordan footage along with video of himself on the basketball court. But most importantly, we see images of multiple colorways of a special “We The Best” Air Jordan 5 model. Besides the kicks, there will be a corresponding apparel collection as well.

In total we see four colorways including a light blue, pink/orange, purple and off white/grey, and they all feature icey soles along with “We The Best” logos on the heels of the left shoes where the Jumpman logo usually appears.

“We not playing no games,” said Khaled in an IG clip touting the collab which he boasts is a “meeting.” “We going to show you some greatness. We’re going to have everybody talking. Still in a meeting.”

Khaled has worked with the Jumpman before. His most famed collab is probably the very rare Air Jordan 3 models . like the Father of Asahd and Another One models.

