CAN: Ontario not reinstating mask mandate: Moore

Narcity
Some Ontario Students Are Planning A Walkout Over Mask Mandates Lifting In Schools
Ontario is set to lift most mask mandates on March 21, including school mask requirements, but some students aren't ready to let go. Ontario Students For COVID Safety, a student-run organization, has planned a school walkout across Ontario on March 21 at 11 a.m. to protest the lifting restrictions. SCHOOL...
Universal basic income 2022 – Deadline to claim direct one-time payment of $285 passes – check if you are getting cash
THE deadline for millions of Americans in Maine to claim a $285 one-time payment has passed. Qualifying residents had until March 31 to apply for the cash. Applicants must have filed a Maine individual tax return as a full-time resident for the 2020 tax year by October 31, 2021. There...
UBI payments 2022 – Universal basic income program to give $1,500 from next month – check if you are eligible
SOME California families will receive up to $1,500 every month for the next two years, starting in April. Households already receiving help through CalWORKs are the focus of the basic income pilot program. 54 families in Yolo, California will benefit from the program, and eligible candidates must also have at...
Shropshire Star
US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang
A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs
The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
Why these migrants are waiting at the US border for pandemic restrictions to be lifted
CNN's Rosa Flores meets migrants in Reynosa, Mexico, who are waiting for pandemic restrictions to be lifted so that they may cross into the US without facing immediate expulsion.
RAW: FILE: CDC: COVID DEATHS COULD TOP 1 MIL BY EARLY MAY
The CDC says the U.S. death toll from Covid-19 could hit the million mark within the next few weeks.
CA: STATE'S REPARATIONS PANEL MEETS
After an emotional first day of a two-day meeting, California's Reparations Task Force gets ready to meet again Thursday.
Anti-wind group uses billboard to combat support for wind energy
CNN investigation shows how charitable contributions are being used to obstruct renewable energy projects in the Midwest.
POLITICO
The post-budget show-and-tell-a-thon
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Nick | Follow Politico Canada. Ottawa Playbook will not publish Friday. We’ll be back in your inboxes April 18 at 6 a.m. WELCOME TO OTTAWA PLAYBOOK. I'm your host, Nick Taylor-Vaisey with Maura Forrest. Today, we take a look at the shrinking group of Conservative MPs who have yet to pick sides in the leadership race. Keep reading for a deep dive into poll-by-poll results in key ridings — including maps. We also track the budget roadshow that's sweeping the nation.
bloomberglaw.com
As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged
A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
They Left Guatemala for Opportunities in the United States. Now They Want to Help Others Stay
'The money all goes back to the U.S. eventually. None of it stays here to develop the local economy. So none of the people want to stay either.'
