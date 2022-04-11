Hagerty softball hosts undefeated Deltona on Tuesday

An inconsistent softball schedule this season has done little to derail undefeated Deltona.

After opening the spring with three wins, the Wolves went nearly a month without playing a single game. Inclement weather caused four cancellations and a pre-planned halt during spring break meant more time away from the field.

“We’d been practicing and practicing and practicing, but everybody knows that games are way better than practicing day in and day out,” 18th-year Deltona coach Lindsay Ingram said. “You can only do so much to simulate a game.”

Deltona (8-0) seized the opportunity when it got the chance to play again. The Wolves won five games in a span of six days while competing in both the Kissimmee Klassic and Volusia County Five Star Conference tournaments.

Junior pitcher Katie McCaw, a move-in from California, was named MVP of the Kissimmee Klassic gold bracket after recording wins vs. Cocoa Space Coast (4-10), Tampa Robinson (14-4) and Palm Coast Matanzas (8-4).

Sophomore Sophie Strempel, junior Morgan Davis and speedy centerfielder Veronica Puckett were among players who helped Deltona extend its win streak in the Five Star tournament. The Wolves beat Pierson Taylor (4-4) and Orange City University (11-5) by a combined 13-2 score.

Last week’s conference championship game vs. Port Orange Spruce Creek (11-3) was postponed due to weather to a date to be determined.

“This is a good solid group all the way through,” Ingram said of the 2022 team. “Last year we were young and we struggled a little bit, but it’s really been coming together this year.”

Deltona, with just four seniors on roster, ranks No. 1 overall in FHSAA Class 4A power rankings. Defending state champion Eustis (13-2) is No. 6 overall and No. 2 in 4A Region 2 behind Deltona.

The Wolves play at Hagerty (10-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Huskies, who rank No. 9 in Class 7A, turned in quality wins last week vs. Lake Brantley (12-3), Winter Springs (10-5) and Clermont East Ridge (11-6).

Tuesday’s outing is the first of four games in as many days for Hagerty, which plays Wednesday at Melbourne (14-1-1) and home vs. Orange City University and Oviedo (4-8) on Thursday and Friday.

Melbourne has outscored opposing teams 100-4. University played in last year’s 7A state semifinals.

“We thought last week was tough, but then you turn the page and see that it doesn’t get any easier,” Hagerty coach David Stone said. “For us, we don’t really look ahead toward any one game. The girls have been buying into what were doing and are really starting to gel.”

Hagerty lost six games last season by two runs or less. This year’s team, which returned four starters, won 7-2 in 11 innings at Lake Howell (7-7) and has rallied for wins vs. Seminole (4-9) and Winter Springs. The lone losses came in back-to-back games — 2-1 vs. Windermere High (9-3) and 3-1 in 8 innings at Montverde Academy (13-4) — at the end of last month.

“This team is a lot of fun to be around, and I’ve got the best seat in the house to watch them play,” Stone said. “It’s hard not to be a fan. I just hope everyone that comes out can see what a special group this is.”

Freshman Ana Roman is batting .405 (15-for-37) with 15 RBIs and 7 extra-base hits, including 4 home runs. Junior Reese Twiggs has struck out 53 batters and allowed 11 earned runs in 43 innings as one of four pitchers getting playing time.

Hagerty has won the past three meetings against Deltona since 2018.

“They always do a great job over there,” Ingram said. “Both teams are fundamentally sound and we both can hit the ball. These are the kinds of games you like to play. Win or lose, you want a competitive game, and that’s usually what you get when you watch these two teams play.”

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .