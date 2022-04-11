Denver International Airport is the world's third busiest airport

Denver International Airport officials have been saying it for months, but now it’s official: The third busiest airport in the world is located in Denver, the Airports Council International announced on Monday.

More than 58.8 million passengers traveled through DIA in 2021, ranking it below only Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth as the world’s busiest. Denver's passenger count in 2021 was 15% below 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most air travel in 2020. Denver was ranked fifth busiest in 2019.

“Despite the challenges, DEN has shown resiliency through the pandemic and has proven why Denver is such an important hub for our airline partners,” airport CEO Phil Washington said in the release. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we remain committed to working collaboratively with our airlines to expand DEN’s air service network providing even more travel options to and from Denver.”

This year is shaping up to be even busier, according to numbers provided in the release, even though January’s passenger count was down 13% from January 2019, likely due to the omicron variant. February saw 4,593,960 passengers, a higher total than in January despite February being a shorter month. February's passenger count was also .1% higher than in February 2019.