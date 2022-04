The Kansas Senate voted to pass SB 496, establishing a parents’ bill of rights for students in education across the state. As an educator and parent, I applaud our senators for listening to the people in recognizing the importance of the role parents play in their children’s lives. However, it seems SB 496 has missed a major opportunity to include what should be the most basic and fundamental right of any parental bill of rights: Good parents should be allowed equal access to their children.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO