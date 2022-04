Click here to read the full article. Walmart nabbed the No.1 spot on an annual list of the top 50 global retailers in 2022, compiled by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Kantar, a data, insight and consultancy company. To create the list, Kantar assigned points to retailers based on domestic and international retail revenues. Retailers had to have a direct investment in at least three countries to qualify for the list. “The second year of the global pandemic challenged global retail in 2021 as it did in 2020,” said David Marcotte, SVP of global insights and technology at Kantar. “And, just...

RETAIL ・ 21 DAYS AGO