Little touts Idaho successes at Lincoln Day event in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little was in Pocatello on Saturday. Little served as the keynote speaker at the annual Bannock County Republicans’ Lincoln Day event, touting the state’s recent successes under his leadership.

The governor spoke to a crowd of dozens of federal and state lawmakers, local elected officials and Pocatello area community members during a dinner at Idaho State University’s L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Little, who is running for reelection to a second term this year, delivered a short speech about the direction in which fast-growing Idaho is headed.

When he started campaigning for governor, he said, his goal if he became governor was to create a place where Idaho children choose to stay.

“Whether they go to Highland (High School), Pocatello, wherever they go to school, I wanted them to have the opportunity to make the choice to stay here,” Little said. “We’re pretty good at it now. Our kids are staying here, but everybody else’s kids are moving here too — and I can’t do much about that.”

The governor talked about Idaho’s “extremely low” unemployment and “historically high” employment relative to other states across the country.

“Right now, we’re in the top one or two states for recovery in jobs and economic growth since the recession,” Little said. “We’ve implemented record tax relief, record tax cuts, made record investments in education, and record investment in our roads. We did that all while lowering the state debt and paying off debt. That’s not bad for one (legislative) session.”

Little said Idahoans should be “very proud of where we are.”

Lincoln Day is the primary annual celebration and fundraising event for the Bannock County Republicans and highlights the life and role of Abraham Lincoln, America’s 16th president and the first Republican to hold that office.