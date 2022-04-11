ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 hospitalized after school bus crash in East Dallas

By Annie Gimbel
 2 days ago

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in East Dallas on April 11. Chopper 11

EAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A police chase in Dallas ended when the armed suspects slammed into a vehicle pulling a trailer at Buckner and Samuell Boulevard after hitting a Dallas ISD school bus.

It happened on April 11.

The DISD school bus did not have any students on board, police said.

The bus driver was not injured but the driver of the vehicle pulling the trailer was taken to the hospital.

Police said it all started when the seven suspects, who are now in custody, stole an orange truck at gun point.

