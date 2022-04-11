ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Radnor Township School District Going Virtual Monday Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — Virtual learning is returning for at least one day in a Delaware County township next week. The Radnor Township School District says it’s moving to a virtual day of learning on Monday, April 18, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school district is currently on spring break.

According to the school district, 30 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by families and staff this week. Last week, the district said there were 34 cases reported, which was up 11 from the previous week and just three the week before that.

The district says it’s going virtual on April 18 to give students and staff enough time to take a COVID-19 test before returning from the break.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

