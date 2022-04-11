ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise to host Easter Eggstravaganza at Surprise Stadium field

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbwRZ_0f64PcBb00

Egg hunters are invited to join the search for candy and toy-filled plastic eggs as part of Surprise's Eggstravaganza event April 16 at the Surprise Recreation Campus-Kansas City Practice fields, 15850 N. Bullard Ave.

The event is free, but canned foods are being collected at the gate for Valley View Community Food Bank.

This family event will feature face painters, balloon artists, inflatables and of course Mr. and Mrs. Bunny. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. The first hunt begins at 8:20 a.m. for children 2 and under.

Hunts are separated by age group and continue approximately every 30 minutes with an open hunt at the end for those who have missed their age group.

Approximate hunt times:

  • 8:20 a.m. — 2 and under*
  • 8:50 a.m. — 3 - 4 year olds*
  • 9:20 a.m. — 5 - 6 year olds**
  • 9:40 a.m. — 7 - 8 year olds**
  • 10 a.m. — 9 - 10 year olds**
  • 10:20 a.m. — All ages**

*1 parent allowed on field

**Age group may be combined or split based on participation numbers. Times subject to change.

Children participating in the hunt should bring baskets or bags to hold treats and eggs. The event will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

Visit surpriseaz.gov/specialevents , or call 623-222-2000 for information.

