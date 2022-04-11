ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ apparent pregnancy announcement leaves fans confused

By Nicki Cox
Is she having a baby one more time?

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, may be expecting just months after the end of her conservatorship.

The pop star seemingly announced on Instagram Monday that she is pregnant, although some fans were confused by the wording of her cryptic post.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 ,” she wrote.

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

Spears, 40, explained that she “won’t be going out as much” so the paparazzi cannot take photos of her for money.

She also reflected on her experience with perinatal depression after having sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in the mid-aughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbFSM_0f64PPf200
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may be having a baby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP5q0_0f64PPf200
Spears reflected on the “horrible … perinatal depression” she faced during her first pregnancies in her apparent announcement.

“it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her,” she wrote. “But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬.”

The “Toxic” singer added that she will be doing yoga every day to take care of her body.

“Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!” she concluded her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPokW_0f64PPf200
The singer posed topless on vacation days before the confusing post.

In the comments section, some fans congratulated Spears, while others were puzzled by what appeared to be the most casual pregnancy announcement ever.

“Omg, for real??” one wrote.

“Wait, WHAT???” another commented.

“I’m so confused… are you pregnant or not?!” a third asked.

Spears’ rep and attorney did not immediately return requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cv8Pa_0f64PPf200
The pop star shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James (pictured at an NBA game in 2017) with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears has said that she wanted to have a baby with Asghari, 28, but claimed that her conservatorship forced her to be on birth control and prohibited her from doing so.

“I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now under the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” she told a Los Angeles judge in June 2021.

But after nearly 14 years, Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khNat_0f64PPf200
Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021 after five years together.

“For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened,” a source told Page Six at the time.

Spears and personal trainer Asghari got engaged in September 2021 after dating for nearly five years. They met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The entertainer shares Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She and K-Fed were married from 2004 to 2007.

