Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young get new wedding tattoos

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 2 days ago
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young inked their wedding date as well as each other's initials during a recent trip to the tattoo shop. therealtarekelmoussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are celebrating their marriage with permanent ink, six months after tying the knot.

The HGTV and “Selling Sunset” stars headed to the tattoo shop for matching designs on Sunday.

“I only have one tattoo. It’s on my back and it’s so bad I swore I would never get another one but of course, I’m in love with Heather so I have to get our wedding date,” El Moussa said in an Instagram Story.

“A tattoo is forever … so is a marriage,” Young quipped.

The duo went to Newport Tattoo Costa Mesa for their matching ink, which included a few more additions than the couple first intended.

Both had their wedding date, “10.23.2021,” tattooed on their inner forearms, along with each other’s initials — “TEM” for Young and “HEM” for El Moussa — near their wrists.

The “Selling Sunset” star showed off her “10.23.2021” tattoo.

The “Flipping Out” star also added the birthdays of his children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack — underneath his wedding date, declaring that he and Young were saving room to add the birth dates of their future children together.

This isn’t Young’s first tattoo dedicated to her husband; for Valentine’s Day ahead of their wedding, she inked “Yes Sir, Mr. El Moussa” just above her butt as a “special” surprise for her then-fiancé.

While El Moussa added his children’s birth dates, the couple said they were leaving space for their “future children” as well.

After the reality star’s ink went viral, she defended the design (after deleting the pic from social media), saying, “I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it’s a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I’m the queen of the house. We do it with the kids … It’s something cute we do around the house.”

“I thought it was the best gift I ever got,” El Moussa said when asked what he thought of the tattoo. “I think it’s special. For someone to put a tattoo of our family last name, it’s a big deal.”

