The Falcons are geographical neighbors with a football factory 70 miles East of them. Since Kirby Smart took over in Athens, the Dawgs have pumped players into the league as well as anyone. Falcons fans are hungry for the team to finally start taking Georgia players, but in the new regime’s only draft, Atlanta didn’t come away with a single UGA prospect, despite seven being selected.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO