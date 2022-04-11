ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Is On Sale — Now With Its Lowest Price Ever!

By Rebecca Isaacs
 2 days ago
Photo: Amazon

If you’ve wanted an Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet but haven’t wanted to pay $160 for the tablet, we have great news for you. Amazon just dropped the price of its flagship tablet from $160 to just $99–its lowest price drop ever, and only the second time they’ve done so in the past six months.

This deal is one of the best Amazon has to offer in recent history. Not only are you getting a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen tablet, but you’re also getting a 1080p HD resolution coupled with 224 ppi (AKA pixels-per-inch). This roughly translates to you’ll be getting the best of all worlds when it comes to streaming The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On or The Batman with your Liberty Pro 3 Buds while you’re on your way to work or when you’re 35 thousand feet up in the air.

Aside from that high quality screen resolution, this tablet packs a lot more under the hood. Previous iterations of the Fire Tablet have included 1GB of RAM or 2GB of RAM–and you can still get these RAM options with the Fire 7 and 8, respectively. But when you’re trying to work or multi-task, that kind of power can potentially cause lag and other issues.

The Fire HD 10 Tablet was designed for heavier use, with 3GB of RAM available alongside the 32-GB or 64-GB storage drive. You’ll also get an Octa-core 2.0GHz processor for speedy gameplay when you’re playing your favorite mobile games. Similar to other tablets and its cousin the Chromebook, you can opt to store any important documents on a cloud drive, photos included.

And, if you’re a person who is obsessed with catching shots (or has a toddler who loves to take silly photos), the tablet comes with a 2MP front camera and 5MP camera. This way, you can catch the latest images and upload them to your Amazon photos account for easy storage. And, if you’re worried about battery life, you should know that Amazon designed the battery to last up to 12 hours. In fact, the battery life is so strong you can build a bundle for using it as your work space during the day.

How to Buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Head over to Amazon to pick up this tablet for only $99. The sale is part of an initiative for Earth Day, so we expect this deal to last a couple days. That being said, you should pick it up sooner rather than later to be on the safe side. No one likes to hold off and find out that the sale ended unexpectedly!

