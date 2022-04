The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-5, in the third game of a series at Duane Banks Field on Sunday. Iowa lost the series, 1-2. Iowa started the game off with an early 2-0 with Ben Tallman’s solo homer, his first of the season, and first baseman Peyton Williams’ solo bomb. After the quick start, Illinois starting pitcher Riley Gowens held the Hawkeyes to two runs through six innings and collected seven strikeouts. In the seventh inning, both teams scored to enter the eighth inning tied at four.

