Chicago, IL

Suspenseful: CTA Bus Driver Just Opened The Giant Plexiglass Door For Some Reason

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAVONDALE – What began as a typical Tuesday morning commute on the eastbound 55 bus quickly spiraled into a four-wheeled rectangle of crippling uncertainty as the Bus Driver just opened the giant plexiglass door for some reason. “It started out like any other day for me,” said Jord...

Comments / 4

rob
12h ago

this story is a Time waster stop producing content like this it started nowhere and ends nowhere it's a huge waste of time and the doors on your bus are of a standard size not exceedingly large

Reply
5
mzlifenothard
1d ago

really you made an article about this lmao I use to be a driver that's normal for the bus to stop working lmao 😂🤣🤣

Reply
7
Daily Mail

Man suspected of abducting Nevada teen is seen lurking in Walmart parking lot moments before jumping into her passenger seat: New surveillance video is released nine days after 18-year-old vanished and her vehicle was dumped

New surveillance footage has been released in the case of the disappearance of an 18-year-old Nevada woman who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month. It appears that the suspect may have been deliberately lying in wait for Naomi Irion, or at the very least knew of her routine, before her sudden disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man shot in building on Michigan Avenue near Roosevelt Road

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in a building near Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop Monday afternoon. At 2:56 p.m., the man was inside a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue when another man took out a gun and shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The suspected gunman was taken into custody and the gun was recovered, police said. Charges were pending late Monday. As of 4:45 p.m., officers remained on the scene with a about five squad cars. Crime scene tape cordoned off a parking garage.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Uncle Remus reopens on the West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- a jewel in Chicago's Austin neighborhood is shining bright once again, after taking a big hit during the pandemic.Several community leaders were on hand for the grand reopening of Uncle Remus Fried Chicken. The restaurant has been a fixture on Chicago's West Side for decades. Gus Rickette started the restaurant back in the 60's. His daughter Charmaine Rickette is now at the helm, but at age 95 Gus still works everyday.The expansion and remodel was made possible by a $160,000 grant from the community improvement initiative INVEST South/West."Our technology is enhanced. Our infrastructure in itself. As you can see, aesthetically," said Charmaine Rickette. "I don't usually brag or boast but this is a "wow" factor."Uncle Remus Chicken also has locations in Bronzeville, Broadview and Bolingbrook, where they are providing jobs and giving back to the community.The West Side location will officially reopen to the public on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Nurse thrown down stairs in brutal rail station attack caught on video

A nurse was left with three broken ribs and a broken clavicle after she was thrown down the stairs of a Seattle rail station in a brutal unprovoked attack.Alexander Jay, 40, was caught on camera repeatedly throwing the victim and then kicking her during the vicious assault, say King County prosecutors.Police say that the attack was unprovoked and that the 62-tear-old victim needed surgery to fix her broken clavicle.As she got to her feet after the initial attack, security video shows the victim being grabbed again and thrown down another stretch of the concrete steps.The suspect then allegedly tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY

