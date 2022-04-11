Purdue Softball: Boilers steal one, lose series to Maryland

Then-senior Rachel Becker follows through after making contact with the ball. Sara White | Senior Photographer

Purdue hosted Maryland for a three-game series this weekend, ending with the Terrapins coming out on top 2-1.

The series featured a double-header Saturday that the two teams split 1-1. The following game, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, to decide the series winner saw Maryland (21-16, 6-2 Big Ten) put away the Boilermakers (19-21, 2-6 Big Ten) in a quick seven innings.

The series opened with a 5-2 Purdue win off the back of senior pitcher Alex Echazarreta. The pitcher held Maryland to two runs the entire game and took matters into her own hands when the pitcher poked a two-run double into right field to take the lead in the fifth inning.

The Boilers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth and held the Terrapins to end the game.

If fans in attendance thought Maryland would roll over and take another loss in the second game Saturday afternoon, they were mistaken. In the top of the first, the Terrapins put up an explosive six runs, with the help of an error that generated two runs and a grand slam later in the inning.

Purdue didn’t carry its momentum into the second game, the events in the top of the first seemed to have a strong effect on the Boilermaker’s spirits. Purdue failed to put up a single run while Maryland mounted another attack in the fifth where they extended their lead to nine — enough to end the game by mercy rule after the Boilers let their last chance slip away.

The final game of the series was played the following day on Sunday to decide the series winner.

Both teams exchanged one run in the first inning, after which, a low-scoring defensive game ensued. Echazarreta found herself on the mound again for Sunday’s game where she allowed only four hits and two runs in seven innings pitched.

With Maryland’s pitchers doing just as well, allowing a combined four hits and only two walks, Purdue needed to capitalize on the few baserunners they had. The team didn’t, however, leaving seven runners stranded on base for the day.

The Terrapins picked up one more run in the fifth inning when former Boilermaker Kiley Goff reached second on a line drive double and scored the next play. The one-run lead was all Maryland would need to beat Purdue as it was unable to score in the following three innings.