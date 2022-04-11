ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Rotary bike fundraiser brings in $13,500 in sponsorships

By Daily Staff Report
Northern Virginia Daily
 1 day ago

FRONT ROYAL — The inaugural Ride With Rotary bike ride fundraiser over the weekend was considered a success by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Seventy-six athletes registered for the scenic ride through the Shenandoah Valley...

