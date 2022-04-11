ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Man Leaves Handgun On Portillo’s Restaurant Toilet Paper Dispenser, Charges State

By WCCO-TV Staff
 2 days ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been charged with gross misdemeanor negligent storage of a firearm after allegedly leaving a gun in a Twin Cities Portillo’s restaurant bathroom last month.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed charges against 78-year-old Dennis Worre, of Blaine, in connection with the March 28 incident.

The complaint says that a worker at the chain’s Maple Grove location on Elm Creek Boulevard North found a Kimber Micro 9 STG handgun on top of the toilet paper holder in one of the restaurant’s bathroom stalls.

The restaurant contacted police, who confiscated the firearm.

Police say that Worre then called the police department in an attempt to get the gun back. He told police that he “understood how dangerous it was leaving his firearm in the bathroom stall” in a family restaurant.

If convicted, Worre faces potentially a year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.

