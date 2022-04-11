Boy Injured In West St. Paul Shooting

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a boy was injured in an apparent shooting in West St. Paul Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Roeller Avenue at about 12:50 p.m. Police say that it appears that a house on that street was shot multiple times in what was believed to be a targeted, non-random event.

Investigators say that a boy was injured, suffering apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. He’s been taken to Regions Hospital.

The West St. Paul Police Department are working with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Mendota Heights Police Department.

Police did not release any information about a potential suspect or suspects.