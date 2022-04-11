ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Saint Paul, MN

Boy Injured In West St. Paul Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
 2 days ago

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a boy was injured in an apparent shooting in West St. Paul Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Roeller Avenue at about 12:50 p.m. Police say that it appears that a house on that street was shot multiple times in what was believed to be a targeted, non-random event.

Investigators say that a boy was injured, suffering apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. He’s been taken to Regions Hospital.

The West St. Paul Police Department are working with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Mendota Heights Police Department.

Police did not release any information about a potential suspect or suspects.

Related
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' with the City of Minneapolis after charging decision

Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing. "No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels Arrested, Charged With Swindling $65K From City

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former chief of the Alexandria Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly swindling the west-central Minnesota city for years, using a government-issued credit card for all manner of personal purchases, from computer equipment to gasoline, and covering it up by means of his position of authority. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Richard Wyffels, 57, was arrested Friday at his home in Alexandria and booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of theft by swindle. He is expected to make his initial court appearance in the coming days. According to...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Minneapolis shooting ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

The woman fatally shot in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis on Friday has been identified as a 30-year-old from St. Cloud. Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was identified Sunday as the victim by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest and her death has been ruled a homicide.
CBS Minnesota

Man Critical After St. Paul Shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is reportedly in critical condition after an overnight shooting in St. Paul. Officers said they were summoned to the 300 block of Eichenwald Street at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a report of shots fired. Responding officers say they found a 52-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where his latest condition was reportedly critical but stable. No one has been arrested in the shooting, and police say that they don’t have any information on the suspect.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Mother Of 3-Year-Old Boy Who Died Of Fentanyl Overdose Arrested, Charged

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose at a West St. Paul apartment has been charged with manslaughter. Queenetta Jeanette McDaniel, 34, of Maplewood, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dakota County Jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond. First responders were called to the apartment on Dec. 7, 2020 on a report of a child not breathing. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the boy died of a fentanyl overdose. A criminal complaint does not say how the toddler ingested the drug, but says that witnesses told investigators that McDaniel was a heavy user of drugs, including fentanyl. McDaniel is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries with it a maximum 10-year prison term and $20,000 upon conviction. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
