ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Longest-Lived Empire in History

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1yTs_0f64L39100 By history's standard, the United States of America has not been around very long. Not even three centuries old, it cannot come close to matching what were the empires and countries from which the early immigrants came from--England, France, and Italy. And, does the U.S. qualify as an empire? It expanded due to the Louisiana Purchase, the addition of Texas, and the purchase of Alaska. Puerto Rico was added in the last century.

By our definition, an empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have had aspirations to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age.

Some empires are short-lived, while others endure for centuries. Even those that disappear within a few hundred years can make a significant impact, imparting lasting influence on the arts, science, government, commerce, farming techniques, tradesmen crafts, religion, and urban development, among other human endeavors.

To determine the longest-lived empire in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed numerous articles, encyclopedia entries, and historical and archeological websites, among the Britannica , World History , HistoryFiles, New World Encyclopedia , and Maps of India .

In many instances, it is impossible to determine a precise founding date for an empire, either because there are no trustworthy historical records or because some empires come into being slowly, beginning with minor dynasties that may turn into empires. It is also sometimes difficult to pinpoint the exact end of a declining empire unless it was conquered definitively. The date ranges given, then, are often approximate, and may be contested.

This list we consider includes some of the most famous empires in human history – the Roman, the Ottoman, the Byzantine, and the British among them. Less well-known but no less interesting are the three empires that fought for supremacy in Korea for decades – the Goryeo, Paekche, and Silla kingdoms.

Among the many African-based empires we looked is Abyssinia (Ethiopian Empire), which succeeded in fending off European colonization. One of the longest-lasting empires in South America was the Wari civilization that lasted for 500 years and preceded the arrival of the Spanish by half a millennium.

The longest empire in history is the Pandyan Dynasty. Here are the details:

> Dates: 580 B.C.-1345
> Span: 1925 years

This is the world’s longest-lasting empire. Though there were Pandyan kings in earlier centuries, the first Pandyan dynasty is considered to have begun around the early sixth century B.C. Around 960, the Pandyans were driven into exile in Sri Lanka by the Chola (see No. 3), but the empire slowly revived - in the early 1200s, Marco Polo identified the Pandyan dynasty as the world’s richest empire – lasting until a two-decade period of wars and invasions culminated in its dissolution.

Click here to read the longest-lived empires in history

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 65

Robert Gmeiner
2d ago

I didn't read the article but that Temple is actually amazing it is carved out of a solid piece of Rock. if you enjoy unbelievable history they have some pretty cool videos about this Temple on YouTube

Reply(1)
15
Rhokanth
2d ago

The article should be longest dynasty, not empire. Pandya was not much of an "empire" for longer than 400 years at a time. The Roman Empire spanned from 27BC to 1453AD. The Chinese Empire was longer still.

Reply
6
George Wilson
2d ago

Based upon all the criteria (size, influence, longevity, accomplishments and lasting effects) The Roman Empire is still the standard by which all others are judged.

Reply(6)
2
Related
24/7 Wall St.

10 Deadliest Battles In World History

War is never pretty, but there can be levels even to the cruelty and ugliness of war, with some almost inconceivably horrendous. Such levels can be measured by one macabre metric: the number of deaths in a battle.  To determine the 10 deadliest battles in world history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Deadliest Battles In Human […]
COMBAT SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Dinosaur In History

The “age of dinosaurs”, officially known as the Mesozoic era, lasted from 252 million years ago until 66 million years ago. Scientists believe that period ended when an asteroid hit Earth. Expert observations about the period, particularly about the size and type of dinosaurs have changed over decades, particularly as new fossils are discovered. These […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

'The First Kennedys' explores a dynasty's humble Irish roots

Think of the Kennedys and some elitist attributes come to mind: wealth, power, influence, elegance.But the great-grandparents of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy possessed none of those things. And the family's improbable journey from obscurity in Ireland to eventual prosperity and celebrity in the U.S. offers hope to America’s latest arrivals from Afghanistan, Ukraine and beyond.In “The First Kennedys,” released last month by Harper Collins' Mariner Books, author Neal Thompson explores the little-known stories of Bridget Murphy Kennedy and Patrick Kennedy. Both independently fled famine in their homeland in the mid-1800s, fell in love in fiercely anti-immigrant...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alaska State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

These 5 states were designed to act as America’s ‘nuclear sponge’

The ongoing saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about a nuclear conflict to a level not seen since the 1980s. Nuclear strategists have tried to calm nerves, insisting that the odds of the situation escalating to one that would lead to such a disastrous scenario are remote. Still, António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, acknowledged this week that “the prospect of nuclear war is now back within the realm of possibility.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Polo
Palm Beach Daily News

This is how World War III begins

The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected. Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria...
POLITICS
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Human History#World History#The Louisiana Purchase#Tempo#Historyfiles#New World Encyclopedia
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy