Britney Spears announces she is pregnant with third child

By Darleene Powells
 2 days ago

Britney Spears expecting third child 00:24

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, the singer announced in an Instagram post Monday.

The pop superstar wrote in an emoji-filled Instagram post that she and her husband had been joking she gained weight on a recent trip to Hawaii, when she decided to take a pregnancy test, which confirmed why her belly had been growing.

Spears just last summer was freed from the conservatorship that was in place over her life for 13 years. The arrangement was so wide-reaching that the singer said she had been forced to remain on birth control .

Since then, Spears has married Sam Asghari and regained control of her affairs,

She is already the mother of two children she shares with her first husband Kevin Federline — Sean Preston and Jayden James.

"I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately have," Spears wrote. "…it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression."

Spears said she is thankful that more women talk openly about perinatal depression, and she intends to do yoga every day to care for herself during this pregnancy.

