Los Angeles, CA

PHOTOS: USC Aramark custodians and janitors protest

By Jason Goode
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of about 100 to 200 Aramark custodians and janitors working at USC protested unfair wages, poor working conditions and labor exploitation on April 7. They marched from Bovard Auditorium up Trousdale Parkway to the intersection...

WTOP

Howard University faculty members plan to strike

Hundreds of faculty members at Howard University in D.C. are threatening to go on strike next week. Angry about what they said is low pay for nontenured, full-time teaching faculty and adjunct professors, 150 nontenure track full-time teaching faculty and 200 adjunct professors, represented by SEIU Local 500, said they will walk out for three days beginning on Wednesday, March 23 — unless an agreement is reached.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Starbucks fires union organiser at centre of government complaint accusing company of retaliation

A Starbucks worker at the centre of a federal government complaint against the company says she has been fired in retaliation for her union organising efforts.The National Labor Relations Board complaint brought forward by Laila Dalton and another Starbucks worker last month claims that the company violated federal labour law by surveilling and retaliating against union supporters and “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” organising a union, according to the board’s regional director in Phoenix, Arizona.On 4 April, Ms Dalton announced on social media that “they fired me.”“My heart is broken,” she said.The store’s union election begins this month.Ms...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Undergraduates across the country are unionizing college workforces

The push to unionize Amazon, Starbucks and other major U.S. companies is spreading to another employment sector that historically has resisted worker efforts to organize: America's colleges. Students employed as residential advisers, assistant instructors and in campus dining halls are uniting to demand better pay and working conditions, as well...
GAMBIER, OH

