PHOTOS: USC Aramark custodians and janitors protest

A Starbucks worker at the centre of a federal government complaint against the company says she has been fired in retaliation for her union organising efforts.The National Labor Relations Board complaint brought forward by Laila Dalton and another Starbucks worker last month claims that the company violated federal labour law by surveilling and retaliating against union supporters and “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” organising a union, according to the board’s regional director in Phoenix, Arizona.On 4 April, Ms Dalton announced on social media that “they fired me.”“My heart is broken,” she said.The store’s union election begins this month.Ms...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 9 DAYS AGO