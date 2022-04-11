ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

President Biden targeting “ghost guns” in series executive actions

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced Monday that he will be targeting “ghost guns” in a series executive actions as a part of his nomination for a...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 10

46izabitch
1d ago

President Biden hasn't done anything but read pieces of paper that his handlers have put in front of him. He thinks they're talking about Casper.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Biden to unveil strategy to curb ‘ghost guns’ amid fears of rising crime

The Biden administration will announce new regulations to limit the spread of "ghost guns" as soon as Monday, according to reports.Inside sources told the Associated Press that the Justice Department is preparing to reveal its long-awaited new rules on untraceable homemade firearms.Ghost guns are so called because they lack serial numbers and can therefore circumvent background checks and gun licence laws.In recent years home ghost gun kits have become widely available online, with the critical components required for them to legally count as a firearm sold separately or 3D printed at home.That has led to ghost guns being used...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyArkLaMiss

Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will come out with its long-awaited ghost gun rule — aimed at reining in privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes — as soon as Monday, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Completion of the rule comes as […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
SFGate

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

That's one fewer aspirant to succeed retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe: Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern isn't expected to run, per a Republican familiar with the situation.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy