The Biden administration will announce new regulations to limit the spread of "ghost guns" as soon as Monday, according to reports.Inside sources told the Associated Press that the Justice Department is preparing to reveal its long-awaited new rules on untraceable homemade firearms.Ghost guns are so called because they lack serial numbers and can therefore circumvent background checks and gun licence laws.In recent years home ghost gun kits have become widely available online, with the critical components required for them to legally count as a firearm sold separately or 3D printed at home.That has led to ghost guns being used...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO