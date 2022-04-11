ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions hold 'local day' workout for wide range of NFL draft prospects

By Jeff Risdon
The Detroit Lions hosted a diverse group of locally-based 2022 NFL draft prospects at the team facility in Allen Park on Monday for the annual “local day” workout. The range of players ran the gamut from potential No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to a Dutch TE (via Eastern Michigan) Thomas Odukoya, who projects as an undrafted free agent.

The local day is different from the regular pre-draft visit. This is more of an actual football tryout for the players, a chance to show what they can do on the field. On-field activities are strictly forbidden on pre-draft visits, which are also (mistakenly) known as “top 30 visits”. This workout is limited to college players who fall within the Lions’ league-defined local area, either by college or from high schools in the area.

Among those who were slated to be in attendance for the closed event:

  • Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
  • Michigan RB Hassan Haskins
  • Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
  • Saginaw Valley State WR Chad Gailliard
  • Princeton LB Jeremiah Tyler
  • Michigan S Dax Hill
  • Eastern Michigan TE Thomas Odukoya
  • Wisconsin S Scott Nelson
  • Michigan DT Christopher Hinton
  • Ferris State OL Zein Obeid
  • Western Illinois QB Connor Sampson
  • Michigan OL Andrew Steuber
  • Michigan S Brad Hawkins
  • Western Michigan LB/S A.J. Thomas

