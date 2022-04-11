ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former Oscars Host Billy Crystal Calls Will Smith Slap ‘Assault’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0008Er_0f64DqaL00

When Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, it generated an ongoing flood of debate with support and opposition of every type flooding in. Billy Crystal has added his voice to the chatter, bringing his experience as a Grammys and Oscars host to the discussion.

As a comedian and former host, Crystal has called the slap an assault. Crystal has had to consider all sorts of scenarios that might come up when he hosts. Sometimes that included the audience interacting directly – and physically – with himself.

Billy Crystal condemns Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChYR3_0f64DqaL00
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair / YouTube

Those who viewed the Oscars ceremony, fans, attendees, and other public figures alike, have shared their thoughts on Smith’s actions that night. Rock did not press charges, though one Twitter user came away feeling “Hollywood allows, enables, and celebrates the very worst behaviors.” Others supported Smith and slammed Rock. As for Crystal, he shared his thoughts on HBO’s Back on the Record with Bob Costas.

“It was a most disturbing incident for sure,” Crystal said of the now-infamous slap. “It was an assault.” Crystal went on to share, “I’ve had experiences, I’ve hosted the Grammys three times, and I’ve been thrown things.” Actor Mark Hamill echoed this sentiment, noting, “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers. Violent physical assault… not so much.”

Maintaining contingency plans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mX6uI_0f64DqaL00
Billy Crystal shared his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock / ImageCollect

“What we saw was terribly distressing,” Crystal further said for the program, “and it’s just unfortunate what has happened in society that this can happen now.” Crystal remembers thinking ahead during his own time on stage, appeasing an audience, sharing, “In [Oscars] preproduction, the amazing Gil Cates, we would go through–he was the producer for six of the nine that I did–we would go through the rundown, and I’d say, ‘Maybe I should be there because something might happen there. If that person wins, I should follow that.'”

Crystal hosted the Academy Awards nine times and even won two Primetime Emmy Awards for doing so; he returned to the Oscars in 2012 after Eddie Murphy stepped down as host. He has hosted the 29th, 30, and 31st Grammys; during one such occasion, the audience grey “edgy” after Jackie Mason and Little Richard made remarks categorized as “inflammatory.” Acting as MC, Crystal had to use humor to lead the ceremony to calmer waters. As for the mood of the Oscars, after Smith slapped Rock, he won an award for Best Actor, though he is now barred from attending future ceremonies for ten years.

Do you agree with Billy Crystal about what Will Smith did?

Comments / 3

Andre Adorno
2d ago

It sure is and if it were any other smoe joe they’d be arrested, but being that he’s “Will Smith”

Reply
3
Related
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Crystal
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Will Smith
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jackie Mason
Person
Mark Hamill
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Emmy Awards#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy