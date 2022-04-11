ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Full-Frame Panasonic Lenses Under $700

 1 day ago
Panasonic has an incredible lineup of lenses. Photographers have known this for many years, but their full-frame offerings are a bit newer. Lucky for you, we’ve reviewed a ton of their offerings. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find the best Panasonic lenses under $700. If you’re on a...

The Phoblographer

The Best Leica Lenses for Street Photography

Street photography is the “thing” you think about often when you consider Leica lenses. They’ve been used on the streets for years before many of us were born. And they’ve been creating and capturing stunning photos the world over. But of what’s currently available, what are the best Leica lenses for street photography? Well, we’re going to share our selections in this roundup with you.
The Verge

Samsung announces its first QD-OLED TV, shares pricing for 2022 lineup

We’re getting closer to seeing all the new TVs announced back at CES start making their way to consumers. Today, Samsung announced that it’s officially taking preorders for its sizable 2022 lineup. And for the first time, the company is sharing the full details and pricing on its long-rumored, semi-announced QD-OLED consumer TV, which is now officially called the S95B.
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
Digital Trends

Walmart just slashed $700 off this LG 55-inch OLED TV

With OLED TV deals, more people are given the opportunity to upgrade their home theater setup with the display technology. OLED TVs usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart TV deals, they’ve become more affordable. Make the investment with the retailer’s LG TV deals, which currently includes a $703 discount for the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED TV, bringing its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
The Verge

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $50 off at Amazon

Ladies and gentlemen, once again, it’s the weekend — now featuring an extra hour of sunshine, whether you like it or not. On the deals front, Amazon is currently offering the 11-inch iPad Pro in its 128GB, Wi-Fi-ready configuration for $749. That’s $50 off the 2021 tablet’s regular asking price of $799, which matches the price of the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB of storage.
Digital Trends

This 55-inch TV from Samsung is $500 off today

There’s a wide range of options available if you’re planning to buy from 4K TV deals, but if you’ve got the budget, you should go for QLED TV deals. While the technology isn’t cheap, you may be able to score a huge discount if you’re willing to take the time to look around. You should check out Samsung TV deals, which currently include this $500 discount for the 55-inch Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV, bringing its price from Samsung down to $1,100, which more families can afford compared to its original price of $1,600.
technewstoday.com

How to Adjust Brightness on TV – Samsung, LG, Apple

The right brightness level is ideal while watching or playing a video game on your TV. So, it can be annoying if your TV screen is dark or too bright to see. So, let’s get into our guide below on how you can adjust the brightness on Samsung, LG, Apple TVs, and more.
Digital Camera World

You NEED this $5 gadget in your camera bag!

Over the years we've accumulated all manner of gimmicks and gadgets that sit unused and unloved in drawers, but this one is genuinely useful: the Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool. The size of a credit card, this handy gadget boasts 13 different tools – which may well save your bacon when you're on location shooting outdoors, or even when working in the studio, making it one of the best camera accessories:
Fstoppers

Which of These 50mm f/0.95 Lenses Is Best?

50mm f/0.95 lens options have exploded in the last few years, all offering an ultra-wide aperture at a versatile focal length in an affordable manual focus design. So, which of the options is best? This excellent video comparison takes a look at four of them: the Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 III, TTArtisan 50mm f/0.95, Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95, and the Venus Optics Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95.
The Phoblographer

The Exciting Return of Fujifilm PRO 400H as Rebranded Kodak Portra 400

It seems that so many photographers have wanted it, and Fujifilm listened! Today, Fujifilm is announcing the return of Fujifilm PRO 400H. Back in January 2021, Fujifilm discontinued the film. This broke the hearts of tons of photographers. Folks immediately bought up all the supplies and hoarded what they could. Fujifilm cited that they had supply issues during the pandemic. Now, Fujifilm seems to be taking a page out of Kodak’s book. The word on the street is that the new Fujifilm PRO 400H film is rebranded Kodak Portra 400.
Fstoppers

A Buying Guide for Canon Full Frame Mirrorless Cameras and Lenses

Canon took a bit of time to really hit the gas when it came to professional mirrorless cameras and lenses, but once the EOS R5 and RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM hit the market, the company started running and has not looked back since. Now that the company (and third parties) have a wide variety of cameras and lenses available, knowing what is right for you can be a little tricky. This great video buying guide will help you navigate the world of Canon mirrorless gear to find the best choices for your work.
The Phoblographer

The Perfect Memory Card for a New Sony Camera

I’ll be honest, it’s hard to get excited about memory cards sometimes. But the ProGrade Digital CFExpress Type A card is one you seriously can be excited about if you’re a passionate photographer. And even if you’re not receiving gainful financial compensation from photography, this could be the card for you. We’ve tested a bunch of the new Sony cameras that take the new format. And each and every time, we noticed the same thing.
The Phoblographer

Beautiful Colors. But the Autofocus? Nikon Z 28mm F2.8 Review

There are a few great things about the Nikon Z 28mm f2.8. It’s part of a lineup of insanely affordable lenses that are pretty much impulse buys. But it’s also got fantastic colors. In fact, shooting with the Nikon Z 28mm f2.8 transported me to a time long ago. If you’ve used and loved the Nikon D700, you’ll get vibes from that era, as the colors from this lens make you feel like you’re shooting with that old and trusted DSLR. But so will the autofocus. And in 2022, our comment on the autofocus isn’t necessarily a good thing.
The Phoblographer

This Is Wonderful: Holdfast Swagg Dual Camera Strap Review

The Holdfast MoneyMaker is a household name among wedding photographers. The leather dual-camera system is well-loved for the comfortable camera carrying system that keeps two cameras ready to shoot. But, there are two cons to the popular leather strap: the price, and the leather’s inability to fold up small enough to easily tuck inside a bag. That’s where the HoldFast MoneyMaker Swagg dual-camera strap comes in. This cotton version of the popular strap system is almost half the price of the leather version. And the soft cotton means you can fold it to your heart’s content to toss into your camera bag.
