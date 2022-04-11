ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets optimistic despite posting NBA’s worst record again

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets went 20-62 to finish...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Spurs will beat Pelicans in 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

After leapfrogging the Los Angeles Lakers and grabbing the final spot in the play-in tournament, the San Antonio Spurs are in position to earn their 24th playoff appearance the last 25 years. Led by coach Gregg Popovich and a young core featuring Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Lonnie Walker, and Keldon Johnson, the Spurs will look to make things interesting and fight their way into the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Suns Trade Lands Eric Gordon To Phoenix

The Houston Rockets have had a firesale over the years and are looking to load up on younger players through the NBA Draft. Some of the Rockets’ veterans remain on the roster ahead of the offseason. Among the names that have stuck around is Eric Gordon. During his time in Houston, he has played in many big games and has solidified himself as an elite three-point shooter.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#Ap Sports#The Houston Rockets
ClutchPoints

Jazz’s X-Factor in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs vs Mavs, and it’s not Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz have been attempting to get over the hump in the Western Conference for the past few seasons. They are led by Donovan Mitchell who leads the team in scoring at 25.9 points per game. Behind their superstar, the Jazz have a well-run system that accounts for elite floor spacing and an array of three-point attempts. Utah is second in the NBA in three-point attempts at 40.3 attempts per game this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Rockets high-flyer Jalen Green caps rookie season with nice dunk record

Even before entering the NBA, the people knew that Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green could soar. His high school mixtapes were legendary. Look them up. So it’s not totally surprising when Green made several gravity-defying plays for the Rockets, including some in-your-face slams against taller defenders. In fact, the 20-year-old pogo stick tallied 69 dunks this season, the most among all guards in the NBA.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, leading the banged-up Chicago White Sox to a 6-4 victory over Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Ray was charged with six runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings in his first loss with his new team. He won the AL Cy Young Award last year with Toronto and agreed to a $115 million, five-year contract with Seattle in November.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy