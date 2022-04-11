ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler will executive produce 'Ironheart' for Disney+

By Stephen Iervolino
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Coogler has been tapped as the executive producer of Ironheart, the upcoming Marvel Studios series bound for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As previously reported, the...

Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Ryan Coogler
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Black Panther 2: While Anthony Mackie Says He’s Not In The Sequel, Captain America Is Hyping Up Wakanda Forever

The MCU is always growing, and there are a few upcoming Marvel movies that fans can’t wait to finally see arrive. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2, which has the pressure of honoring both Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. And while Anthony Mackie says he’s not in the sequel, the new Captain America is hyping up the contents of Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson May Have Just Spoiled His Next Nick Fury Appearance

Marvel fans are already aware that Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+ but the actor may have teased another film that he'll be popping up in in the MCU. In addition to the Skrull-themed streaming show, Jackson has already confirmed that he'll appear in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will include Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, but in a new interview he may have revealed that another project had a chair with his name on it on set, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
MOVIES
People

Michelle Yeoh's New Role Was Originally Written for Jackie Chan, Reveal Movie's Directors

Michelle Yeoh wasn't originally slated for the leading role in her latest film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, director duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, collectively known as Daniels, revealed that Jackie Chan was the person envisioned for the lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last Friday in Austin, Texas.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might include a surprise Avenger cameo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opens on November 11th. The production faced various delays that prompted speculation about Marvel moving the film’s release to early 2023. However, it looks like filming has wrapped, and the team is moving on to post-production. News that Marvel is done filming Black Panther 2 came from a surprising source, teasing an exciting cameo for Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s When You Can Watch ‘Morbius’ For Free to See Jared Leto as Marvel’s New Antihero

Click here to read the full article. If you love vampires and Marvel movies, you may want to know how to watch Morbius online for free and when it will be available to stream on Disney Plus. Morbius is the third movie in Sony’s new Spider-Man Universe, which started with Venom in 2018 and continued with Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021. The fourth movie in the Spider-Man universe is Kraven the Hunter, which is set to premiere on January 13, 2023. The Spider-Man Universe also includes upcoming movies about Madame Web, the Sinister Six, Nightwatch, Jackpot a third Venom...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

All-Out Avengers will be Marvel's fourth Avengers ongoing series

Even more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling in a fourth Avengers ongoing title. The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but even they can't always get by with just one squad of heroes. Case in point, Marvel has announced a fourth Avengers ongoing series titled All-Out Avengers. The publisher hasn't...
COMICS
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 breaks world record previously held by The Grinch

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has already broken a world record – despite being still more than a year away from release. The hotly anticipated superhero sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper, is currently in production.Director James Gunn gave fans an update on the behind-the-scenes progress of filming, claiming that the high-budget space opera had set a new world record in the field of make-up.“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single...
MOVIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
E! News

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Joining Dakota Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Watch: Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?. Sydney Sweeney has us caught in her web. The Euphoria star will be joining Dakota Johnson in Marvel's upcoming film Madame Web, according to Deadline. The new Sony Pictures superhero installment will center on the comic book character Madame Web, an elderly woman with psychic sensory abilities who thrives off a spiderweb that operates as her life support. Dakota will play the titular hero, but it is still unknown what role Sydney will take on.
MOVIES

