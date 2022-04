Jordan Chiles is as driven as they come and during the summer of 2020, her drive and preparation paid off. As a member of the US Olympic Gymnastics team, Chiles filled in for Simone Biles who was unable to compete citing mental fatigue. Jordan Chiles helped lead the US Gymnastics team to a silver medal in Tokyo, and she has been on a tear ever since.

