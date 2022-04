The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the Minnesota Twins, 7-2, enduring inclement weather and a 1-hour and 28-minute rain delay along the way. Andrew Heaney was impressive in his Dodgers debut as he collected five strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run over 4.1 innings. While Heaney kept the Twins off balance with a steady dose of his sweeping breaking ball, Carlos Correa went 2-for-2 with two doubles.

